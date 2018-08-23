Botswana: Dept Warns Residents to Be Vigilant of Crocodiles

Maun — Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) has issued a stern warning to Maun residents and surrounding areas to be cautious of marauding crocodiles as the summer season starts.

In an interview, Ngamiland Regional Wildlife Officer, Mr Timothy Blackbeard said already three cases of crocodile attacks on humans have been recorded since the beginning of August.

"One incident occurred last week involving a nine-year-old at the popular Big Tree in Maun. Luckily, he survived the crocodile attacks.

Two other crocodile attacks occurred at Boro settlement over the weekend," he said.

Mr Blackbeard advised parents to restrain children from playing or swimming in the rivers.

He also warned residents who were fond of carrying out activities along Thamalakane and Boro rivers to always be on the lookout of crocodiles.

He advised that crocodiles were more dangerous now as summer starts, saying this was because they were now coming out hungry from hibernating from extremely cold temperatures.

Mr Blackbeared was also not happy that notice boards and banners that warned people against swimming in the dangerous river had been destroyed by some residents.

He said this posed threat to people visiting Maun for the first time as they might fall prey in the absence of warnings signs.

For his part North West District Council chairperson Mr Duncan Enga also expressed worry over a high number of cases of human-wildlife conflicts, especially crocodile attacks when the river flows.

He explained that these incidents usually affected people who were carrying out activities along the rivers.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>