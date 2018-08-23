23 August 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bobi Wine Back in Army Court Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anthony Wesaka

Kampala — The army last evening flew Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, back to Gulu ahead of his appearance before the General Court Martial this morning.

"Yes, he has already arrived in Gulu," said the army spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire.

The prosecution is expected to give an update on the progress of the investigations into the charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition clapped against him.

Mr Asuman Basalirwa, one of Bobi Wine's lawyers, had earlier said the legislator would appear in the General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala, at 9am, not at the army's 4th Division base in Gulu where he was charged a week ago.

"I was personally in Gulu last week and the chairperson of the General Court Martial directed that the subsequent appearances will be in Makindye General Court Martial," Mr Basalirwa said by telephone yesterday.

Bobi Wine was last charged in a closed court session, with only two of his lawyers permitted access.

Uganda

Govt Withdraws Charges Against Bobi Wine, But He's Not Free...

Uganda government has withdrawn charges against Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi-cum-singer Bobi Wine. Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.