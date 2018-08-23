Uganda: Bobi Wine Back in Army Court Today

Kampala — The army last evening flew Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, back to Gulu ahead of his appearance before the General Court Martial this morning.

"Yes, he has already arrived in Gulu," said the army spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire.

The prosecution is expected to give an update on the progress of the investigations into the charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition clapped against him.

Mr Asuman Basalirwa, one of Bobi Wine's lawyers, had earlier said the legislator would appear in the General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala, at 9am, not at the army's 4th Division base in Gulu where he was charged a week ago.

"I was personally in Gulu last week and the chairperson of the General Court Martial directed that the subsequent appearances will be in Makindye General Court Martial," Mr Basalirwa said by telephone yesterday.

Bobi Wine was last charged in a closed court session, with only two of his lawyers permitted access.