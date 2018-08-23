Kenya: Coast MPs - We'll Go for Top Seat in 2022

Four MPs from the Coast on Wednesday said the region will field a presidential candidate in 2022, despite reports that party leader Raila Odinga will be vying.

The Orange Democratic Movement MPs, Mr Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Mr Teddy Mwambire (Ganze), Mr Michael Kingi (Magarini), Mr William Kamoti (Rabai) and former Kisauni MP Rashid Bedzimba were reacting to Siaya Senator James Orengo's recent remarks that Mr Odinga will be the party's flag-bearer in 2022.

FORMULA

"Orengo's statement is a shock to us from the Coast because Raila had indicated that he would support somebody from the coast for the presidency. This about-turn by his people, who appear to be pushing him, gives us cold feet. If that happens, we will go back to the same election formula, and we will end up back on the same old opposition benches and as a region, we will continue to suffer," said Mr Baya.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwambire said it is Mr Odinga's democratic right to be on the ballot, but added that the region will have to carefully consider what it will gain from the incoming government.

"Although we respect and support Mr Odinga, there will be no compromise this time round," said the Ganze MP.

DESTINY

And Magarini MP Kingi said whether Mr Odinga goes for the seat or not, the region has already decided its destiny: having its own political party and fielding a Presidential candidate.

Mr Kamoti, for his part, said the region is already working towards forming a Coast party, which will field its presidential candidate in 2022.

"We were recently with Raila and he made no mention of being in the 2022 presidential race. Mr Orengo has the democratic right to express himself, but let him know that as a region, no leader in ODM has officially indicated that he will vie for the seat. To us, the future is pegged on the new party which we are going to launch soon," said Mr Kamoti.

DIRECTION

Kilifi County Assembly Deputy Majority Leader Sammy Ndago said the region should continue charting its own political course ahead of 2022 presidential race.

Mr Ndago, who is also the Shimo La Tewa MCA, said the region will support only Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi, whom he said they were looking to for direction.