23 August 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Baby Osemudiamen Urgently Needs N2.5 Million for Hole-in-the-Heart Surgery

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nine months old Osemudiamen Edionseri from Edo State urgently needs at least N2.5 million for a hole-in-the-heart surgery if he must live beyond the next few months and fulfill his life's dream.

Osemudiamen is presently on oxygen since the last 41 days at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where his health is being managed, pending when the family can provide the money for the operation.

According to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edionseri, who are currently unemployed, he has a large Atrial Septal defect that must be corrected urgently, as doctors have said he no longer has much time.

"We gave birth to him through caesarian section. He is our only child, and we don't want him to die. We plead that kindhearted Nigerians, organisations and the government should come to our rescue," his father said.

For support, kindly reach Mrs Edionseri on 08058456808.

Account number: 0011107508;

Account name: Edionseri Osamuyimen;

Bank name: Stanbic IBTC.

Nigeria

Opposition Will Produce President in 2019 - Saraki

Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki yesterday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win the 2019 general… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.