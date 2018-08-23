Nigeria: Baby Osemudiamen Urgently Needs N2.5 Million for Hole-in-the-Heart Surgery

Nine months old Osemudiamen Edionseri from Edo State urgently needs at least N2.5 million for a hole-in-the-heart surgery if he must live beyond the next few months and fulfill his life's dream.

Osemudiamen is presently on oxygen since the last 41 days at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where his health is being managed, pending when the family can provide the money for the operation.

According to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edionseri, who are currently unemployed, he has a large Atrial Septal defect that must be corrected urgently, as doctors have said he no longer has much time.

"We gave birth to him through caesarian section. He is our only child, and we don't want him to die. We plead that kindhearted Nigerians, organisations and the government should come to our rescue," his father said.

For support, kindly reach Mrs Edionseri on 08058456808.

Account number: 0011107508;

Account name: Edionseri Osamuyimen;

Bank name: Stanbic IBTC.