Economic Freedom Fighters members in Gauteng have opened a criminal case against k-word holidaymaker Adam Catzavelos, saying that they want him behind bars for racism.

"We have provided his address, his identity number and cell number, so all police need to do now is go and arrest him. We have done all the investigation," said provincial EFF chairperson Mandisa Mashego.

"By now racism should have long been a criminal offence. We hope he doesn't come back into the country, but if he does, he must go behind bars."

Mashego, party members and Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng opened a case of crimen injuria at the Bramley police station in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

This was after a video went viral of Catzavelos filming himself boasting about being on a Greek beach where there wasn't a single black person.

Mashego said they did not know where he was at present, but expected police to speedily follow up.

"The police must chase him and find him. He is easy to find. By late today, they should have sent us a case number."

Catzavelos has since been fired from the family business, St George's Fine Foods, and clients of the company have already decided to find another supplier.

His sons' school has banned him from setting foot on its premise until further notice.

'Not only an insult, but a criminal offence'

The Democratic Alliance Youth, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and others have also indicated they had, or were in the process of, reporting the matter to the South African Human Right Commission (SAHRC).

"The use of this word is not only racist, but it is also appalling that a South African, knowing the significance of this term, would utter these remarks and then communicate them to the world on social media," said Federal DA Youth leader Luyolo Mphithi.

"This kind of vitriol is not only an insult, but a criminal offence - which makes the arrogant and brazen manner in which Catzavelos made these comments particularly revolting."

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation executive director Neeshan Balton, who expressed his outrage, said Catzavelos should remain in what he describes in his video as "heaven on earth".

"South Africa belongs to all who live in it, black and white, and if he is not prepared to live under this edict of our Constitution, then maybe he should go and find some enclave where his racism will be tolerated. Unlike during apartheid, our country today, and its beaches, are open to everyone. We really don't require racists like Catzavelos in our public spaces."

Afriforum deputy CEO Ernst Roets said they condemned the use of the k-word.

He said the public, media and opinion leaders should be consistent in condemning "all racism".

Source: News24