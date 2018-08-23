23 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Africa: The Cure to Tour South Africa in 2019

Tagged:

Related Topics

On Thursday Amp Events announced that The Cure will headline the 2019 Rock on the Lawns music festival in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Rock on the Lawns is a 1-day celebration of Rock n Roll in all its forms. Other than epic music acts like Fokofpolisiekar, Ard Matthews, Karen Zoid and more it will feature lawns with beer gardens and gourmet food trucks.

The Cure is considered to be one of the greatest rock acts in the world.

With a catalogue spanning 40 years, the UK-based outfit, fronted by Robert Smith, will play on the Festival Lawns at Carnival City, Johannesburg on Saturday, 16 March and Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town on Thursday, 21 March (Public holiday) 2019.

The music festivals in Johannesburg and Cape Town will be the first ever performances in South Africa by The Cure and festival goers are in for a real treat, as they are planning a two-hour plus, career spanning set filled with fan favourites from their incredible catalogue.

THE CURE TOUR INFO:

16 March 2019 - Festival Lawns, Carnival City, Johannesburg21 March 2019 - Kenilworth Racecourse, Cape Town (Public Holiday)

Tickets from just R495 available from 09:00 on Friday, 24 August 2018 at computicket.com

Source: Supplied

South Africa

Report Proposes Way Forward On Transformation for UCT Law Faculty

A panel appointed to investigate problems in the University of Cape Town's (UCT) law faculty has urged the faculty to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.