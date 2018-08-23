Africa: The Cure to Tour South Africa in 2019

On Thursday Amp Events announced that The Cure will headline the 2019 Rock on the Lawns music festival in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Rock on the Lawns is a 1-day celebration of Rock n Roll in all its forms. Other than epic music acts like Fokofpolisiekar, Ard Matthews, Karen Zoid and more it will feature lawns with beer gardens and gourmet food trucks.

The Cure is considered to be one of the greatest rock acts in the world.

With a catalogue spanning 40 years, the UK-based outfit, fronted by Robert Smith, will play on the Festival Lawns at Carnival City, Johannesburg on Saturday, 16 March and Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town on Thursday, 21 March (Public holiday) 2019.

The music festivals in Johannesburg and Cape Town will be the first ever performances in South Africa by The Cure and festival goers are in for a real treat, as they are planning a two-hour plus, career spanning set filled with fan favourites from their incredible catalogue.

THE CURE TOUR INFO:

16 March 2019 - Festival Lawns, Carnival City, Johannesburg21 March 2019 - Kenilworth Racecourse, Cape Town (Public Holiday)

Tickets from just R495 available from 09:00 on Friday, 24 August 2018 at computicket.com

Source: Supplied