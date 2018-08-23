Tanzania: League Season Kicks Off With Bang

... . Biashara stun Singida United

CURTAIN for the 2018/19 Mainland Premier League season was opened yesterday, with a bang at various venues in the country.

As usual, the title and Champions League slot promise much competition and excitement. Football fans across the country have been wetting their appetite for the league kick off to see which team will claim the only spot for the continental club championships in 2019.

A taste of what to expect from this year's topflight league was exhibited on Saturday, when holders Simba beat Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) winners Mtibwa Sugar 2-1 in the Community Shield encounter at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

But, the hottest of the openers was recorded at Namfua Stadium in Singida where league debutants, Biashara FC shocked hosts Singida United.

It was a tactical game as players from both sides showed great ability although they still need time together to form a good pattern, especially for Simba, who have made changes and increased competition in its squad.

And as expected, the league kicked off with lots of fireworks and in total, six venues were in action yesterday.

At the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, the new Rock City derby lived to the expectations as Mbao FC inflicted a 1-0 defeat on newly promoted Alliance FC, with the solitary goal netted by Evarigestus Bernard with a power pack shot with ten minutes to go.

Another interesting thrilling match at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga, Coastal Union, who have returned in the topflight league, fought to a 1-1 draw with Iringa's Lipuli.

The visitors went ahead but Bakari Mwamnyeto pulled level for Coastal Union with a wonderful bicycle kick, finishing off from a set piece that had initially come off the top bar.

In other matches which marked the official opening of the league new season, Ruvu Shooting were beaten 0-1 at their home ground Mabatini at the hands of Ndanda FC.

At the Kaitaba Stadium, Kagera Sugar welcomed Shinyanga's Mwadui FC with the home team winning 2-1 reports MEDDY MULISA from Bukoba.

Newly signed striker Omary Mponda was a hero after scoring two important goals for Kagera Sugar. Striker Salim Ayee opened the score for Mwadui FC scoring with a rasping shot in the 10th minute.

wazHe capitalised on a defensive mix-up at Kagera goalmouth. Mponda made it all square just six minutes later after collecting a pass from Japhet Makarai and unleashed a blistering low shot that went direct into the net leaving custodian, Arnold Massawe helpless.

The former Ndanda FC player netted the winner in the 29th minute. He outpaced defenders to plant the ball into the net, sending hundreds of Kagera fans wild.

The second half was equally contested as Mwadui fought hard to level matters, while Kagera Sugar players stood firm to guard their victory.

At Namfua Stadium in Singida hosts, Singida United who completed the previous campaign in the fifth place were stunned by newly promoted Biashara United from Mara region after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat.

However, attention of the day was at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, where Simba were set to face Tanzania Prisons under floodlights late yesterday.

The league comprises 20 teams including six newly promoted sides, African Lyon, KMC and JKT Tanzania all from Dar es Salaam, Alliance FC (Mwanza), Coastal Union Tanga and Biashara United from Mara.

Certainly, much focus will still remain on defending champions Simba SC, record league champions Young Africans and the CECAFA Kagame Cup champions Azam as well as Federation Cup winners Mtibwa.

The league continues today with Azam, who have hired entire Yanga's technical bench there under Dutchman, Hans van der Pluijm in action against Mbeya City at the Chamazi Stadium as Yanga will be facing die-hards Mtibwa Sugar at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.