Africa: VP to Grace Swearing of Judges to Africa's Court

VICE-PRESIDENT Samia Hassan Suluhu is on Monday scheduled to grace the swearing in of Tanzanian Judge Iman Aboud as Justice of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR).

The court said in a statement in Dar es Salaam yesterday that Ms Aboud, who is a Judge of the High Court of Tanzania, will be sworn in alongside two others, Nigerian Stella Anukam and Blaise Tchikaye from Congo.

It is stated that the swearing in ceremony will take place at the court's building in Arusha City during the AfCHP's 50th Ordinary Session, which kicks off on the same day, August 27, 2018.

Justice Anukam is the Director of International and Comparative Law Department in the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja, Nigeria and Justice Tchikaya is a Professor of International Public Law at the University of Paris, France.

The three newly elected Justices replace Justices Gérald Niyungeko from Burundi and El Hadji Guissé from Senegal, who both retired after each serving two terms, according to the statement.

It further stated that the Ugandan Justice Solomy Balungi Bossa resigned in February 2018 to take up a position as Judge of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.

During the hearing session, the Court, which will also be composed of the newly elected justices will, among others, examine over 10 applications during the four-week session to September 21, 2018. Four judgments are scheduled during the period.

The statement discloses further that the ninth Extra-Ordinary Session will be held from September 24 to 28, 2018.

The Court is composed of eleven Judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity. The court meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold Extra-Ordinary Sessions.

As at July 1, 2018, the court had received 180 applications and has finalised 45.