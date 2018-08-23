Tanzania: Shein Preaches Religious Tolerance, Patriotism

ZANZIBAR President Ali Mohamed Shein yesterday called on Muslims and all Tanzanians to embrace and promote religious tolerance, demonstrate patriotism and national unity to achieve social-economic prosperity.

In goodwill speech to Muslims for the Eid el-Hajj celebrations during the Eid Baraza at Makunduchi in South Unguja, Dr Shein urged Zanzibaris to promote ethno-religious tolerance.

He said the pilgrimage and Eid-El-Hajj holiday was about sacrifice, alms giving and equality, insisting that no single person is worthier than another.

Quoting Islamic traditional narrations, Dr Shein enjoined Muslim faithful and Tanzanians in general to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, love and tolerance for the peace, unity and progress of the country.

He said Zanzibaris were characterised by religious tolerance as exemplified in one of the Isles stamp that represented all three major religions with a mosque, church and temple photos attached on it, but raised concerns on gradual disappearing tolerance even among members of same religion.

The President used the occasion to talk about Zanzibar economy, noting that it was heading on the right path, thanks to a number of programmes being implemented by the government.

The government, he said, has been creating employment for people, noting that over the past seven years, 12,659 youths were employed in various government institutions.

"Many more have secured employments in the private sector like tourism or self-employed in agriculture, fishing and livestock keeping as they can access loans through Economic Empowerment Fund," he said.

A total of 1,488 loans worth 286.3m/- were issued out as of July, 2018 through the 2014 established Economic Empowerment Fund.

Dr Shein expressed dismay over perpetuation of economic crimes and corruption among unfaithful public servants, noting that 57 corruption and economic crime-related incidents were registered at the Office of the Director of Prosecution for further action.

The President commended the Zanzibar Anti-Corruption and Economic Crime Authority (ZAECA) for its unremitting efforts to curb corruption and other economic crimes and urged more collaboration between the authority and the general public in fighting the vice.

He urged patriotism among Tanzanians. "In the undertaking of development activities, the issue of patriotism is of paramount importance because it instills in a person a sense of responsibility towards development of his/her country and society," he said.

He recalled the patriotism demonstrated by the nation's founding fathers during the 1964 Zanzibar Revolution and their devotion to move the nation forward post-independence.

He urged parents to invest more on the righteous upbringing of their children, saying the building of good nation starts at the family level.