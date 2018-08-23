Kenyatta's Stolen Escort Car Found in Tanzania

Tanzania's military police is holding two suspects who were found in possession of a car believed to have been stolen from State House, Nairobi.

The car, a black Nissan V8 model, is believed to be part of President Uhuru Kenyatta's security escort. It was intercepted at a police barrier in Boma Ng'ombe while being driven to Kilimanjaro Province from the Kenyan capital.

The two suspects are residents of Moshi town some 350km from Nairobi, police said.

The recovered car had the registration plates number T954 DEQ which police say are fake. The car's original registration number is KCP 184R.

The Tanzanian police acted on an intelligence brief that was shared by Kenyan authorities on August 19.

"This car was stolen in Kenya," Hamisi Issah, the Kilmanjaro Police Commander explained.

"We have interrogated the two suspects and their statements do not add up."

Jeshi la Polisi mkoani Kilimanjaro linawashikilia watu wawili wakazi wa Moshi kwa kukutwa na gari inayoaminika kumilikiwa na ikulu ya Nairobi nchini Kenya huku ikiwa imewekwa namba za bandia.

Tazama pic.twitter.com/l8bnVoslKR

- Azam TV (@azamtvtz) August 20, 2018

The Kenyan security authorities are yet to officially comment on the arrest.

This is the second vehicle belonging to President Kenyatta's security escort to have been stolen in Nairobi and recovered in foreign land in the past three years.

The first one was a BMW registration KAW 479Y that was stolen in Nairobi and recovered in Kampala after the suspect's girlfriend lured him into a trap near Makerere University.

The vehicle had been vandalized, according to a police source.

"Our counterparts informed us that their President's car that was stolen at gunpoint was heading to Uganda. So we started to monitor and we recovered and have sent it back to Kenya," Uganda's then director of Interpol Asan Kasingye explained.

A Kenyan police Inspector David Machui was robbed of the car at gunpoint.