Kenya: Woman in Court for Defrauding Scores of Job Seekers in Overseas Employment Racket

A woman has been charged with defrauding more than 20 job seekers thousands of shillings by making false promises to secure them employment in Afghanistan.

The complainants had been promised jobs as security guards and cleaners in the Asian country.

As Ms Ednah Kendi Kiruki pleaded to nine charges of defrauding the job seekers, more than 20 people stood up in court and complained to Chief Magistrate Mr Francis Andayi that they were also victims of the overseas job racket.

The complainants brought it to the attention of the magistrate that they had not heard their names being read out in the charges presented to the court.

They further appealed to the court to address their plight before accused's case is determined.

The accused had just denied receiving fraudulently Sh230,700 from nine claimants.

MORE CHARGES FILED

Her defence lawyer had just applied for her release on bond saying she is a young mother, when a man stood up in court and said, "Your honour, I have something to say to you before you determine the case of Mr Kiruki."

"Go ahead and say it," Mr Andayi permitted him.

"I'm one of the many job seekers who have been conned by the accused herein. I and others reported the matter to the Railway Police Station and our names have not been included in the charge sheet presented before this court," the man said.

"I humbly urge you to consider our plight as we are also victims of the job racket. We have waited for many months and the accused has not offered us those jobs," he further pleaded.

Mr Andayi inquired from the public gallery those who had lodged complaints against the accused. The magistrate then asked the new set of complainants to stand up.

More than 20 people stood up and pleaded with the magistrate and the magistrate advised them to file a report with the police so that more charges can be filed against the accused.

REFUND THE MONEY

"This court acts on what has been presented before it by the state prosecutor," Mr Andayi said.

Ms Kiruki asked the court to grant her two weeks for her to refund all the monies she received from all the complainants.

Mr Andayi, who had released her on a cash bail of Sh200,000, directed she be remanded at the Railway Police Station where she will meet all the complainants and draw an agreement on how she will reimburse the money.

She will present the agreement between her and the complainants in court on Thursday.

Mr Amos Koech, one of the victims, told the Daily Nation that he gave Ms Kiruki Sh120,0000 while a certain Ms Rahab Njeri Wanjiku claims she gave out Sh71,000.

Others whoclaimed that they had been defrauded are Priscilla Wairimu (Sh35,500), Ms Margaret Mburu (Sh26,000), Mr Joseph Macharia (Sh35,000), Ms Serah Muli (Sh24,200), Mr Gabriel Owino (Sh20,000) and Mr Samuel Njoroge (Sh25,000).

The case will be mentioned on Thursday.