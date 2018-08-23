22 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Embakasi North MP Arrested Over Corruption Charges

By Stella Cherono

Officials from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Wednesday arrested Embakasi North MP James Mwangi Gakuya for breaking procurement laws in Sh40 million contracts.

The MP is accused of awarding the contracts to companies associated with him.

Mr Gakuya was arrested together with three other constituency employees; Mr Cleophas Omariba Oyaro (district accountant), Ms Leah Waithera Guchu ( fund account manager) and Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Chairman Richard Mwangi Chuchu.

"EACC has been investigating allegations of misappropriation of public funds allocated for road construction for the Financial Year 2014-2015 through the national government Embakasi North CDF," EACC said in a statement.

MP'S BANK ACCOUNT

The investigations, the commission said, had established the irregular award of contracts, where the companies associated with Mr Gakuya were awarded the Sh40 million contracts, paid through bank accounts to which the MP was a signatory.

The MP is set to appear in court to answer to charges relating to conflict of interest and wilful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement.

EACC head of Communications, Yassin Amaro, said EACC detectives pounced on the legislator at the Central Business District while the other three were arrested at the CDF offices.

They were taken to the EACC offices before being transferred to the cells.

They are expected to appear in court Thursday.

