23 August 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Embakasi North MP to Be Charged With Graft

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Embakasi North MP James Mwangi Gakuya and three others are expected in court on Thursday to face corruption related charges.

Gakuya is accused of breaking procurement laws to get businesses for his companies from the Constituency Development Funds valued at more than Sh40 million.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials nabbed him in the city on Wednesday after getting green light to arrest and prosecute him.

Also arrested included Cleopas Omariba Oyaro who is the District Accountant, Leah Waithera Guchu- Fund Account Manager for Embakasi North Constituency and Richard Mwangi Chuchu, the Chairman of Embakasi North CDF.

Kenya

MPs Protest Arrest of Uganda's Bobi Wine

Youthful Kenyan MPs have threatened to stage demonstrations in Kampala if Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.