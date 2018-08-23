Kenya: Embakasi North MP to Be Charged With Graft

Nairobi — Embakasi North MP James Mwangi Gakuya and three others are expected in court on Thursday to face corruption related charges.

Gakuya is accused of breaking procurement laws to get businesses for his companies from the Constituency Development Funds valued at more than Sh40 million.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials nabbed him in the city on Wednesday after getting green light to arrest and prosecute him.

Also arrested included Cleopas Omariba Oyaro who is the District Accountant, Leah Waithera Guchu- Fund Account Manager for Embakasi North Constituency and Richard Mwangi Chuchu, the Chairman of Embakasi North CDF.