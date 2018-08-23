23 August 2018

Kenya: Teachers' Union to Meet TSC Over Impending Strike

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) is set to meet with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on Thursday in a bid to avert the impending strike that is set for September at the start of the Third Term.

Among the issues to be discussed include the removal of the appraisal system, streamlining of the schemes of services to teachers and the modification of Teacher Development Modules.

According to the Teachers' Union Secretary General Wilson Sossion, the teachers' representatives will also be seeking to clarify if their employer will implement President Uhruu Kenyatta's directive on de-localization.

He had stated that teachers are happy with the interventions and indicated that it was long overdue.

President Kenyatta's ordered the review of the ongoing teacher transfer program so that families are not affected negatively by the movement of teachers.

He directed Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to review the implementation of the program to ensure that families of the affected teachers do not suffer undue disruptions.

The delocalisation program entails moving teachers, mostly head teachers and principals from their home areas with the objective of improving their effectiveness.

Despite this however, Sossion had stated that the union will not backtrack on its intention for teachers to go on strike until it meets with TSC.

