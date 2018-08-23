Kenya: Bail Ruling for Tycoon in Sonko Bribery Claim Due Thursday

Nairobi — The bail ruling for the businessman who tried to bribe Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is due on Thursday.

Praful Kumar was on Wednesday evening charged with three counts related to bribery after being arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers.

According to the charge sheet, Kumar was accused of attempting to offer Sonko Sh5 million, and giving him Sh1 million at his Kanamai residence in Kilifi County.

Kumar wanted to get approval of a hotel which is under construction in Narobi' Gigiri area.

The hotel has been identified as Grand Manor in Gigiri near the United Nation offices.

He denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Henry Nyakweba.