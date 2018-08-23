Tanzania: Never-Ending Ban Hurts Local Hunters

Arusha — Local hunters are still up in arms on the government's silence over the delayed lifting of resident hunting ban, which was slapped nearly three years ago.

The ban, which was announced by then minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Lazaro Nyalandu, was enforced in November 2015, alleging some hunters abused their permits.

Assurances by the current minister Khamis Kigwangala upon being appointed to the docket in October, last year, that the prohibition would be lifted within six months have not borne fruit.

"We don't know what is happening. We have even not been told who abused the permits," lamented a hunter in Arusha, who said they felt discriminated against.

He said that members of the Hunters' Association of Tanzania (HAT) were dismayed because even after the elapsing of six months, there had not been any communication from the government. "The ban was directed only to indigenous hunters. Yet this is our country and these (wild animals) are our resource," he fumed, speaking on condition of anonymity. He added that the promise that the ban would be lifted, which was made by Dr Kigwangalla in Dodoma last October when he convened a meeting of stakeholders in the sector, has not been fulfilled.

The six-month hunting season for both the residents and tourist hunters normally commence on 1st July of each year ending on December 31st.

Each of the licensed/registered foreign or local hunter must produce a hunting card allowing him or her to kill specified animals depending on a quota allocated for a district.

Licensed hunters based in Arusha say although some of their members (HAT) may have abused their permits by condoning poaching, such claims have to be verified.

Reached for comment from Dar es Salaam, one of the association's founders and first chairperson, Abubakar Ally termed the November 2015 ban on hunting as illegal.

"The Prohibition Order No. 538 of November 27th, 2015 banning resident hunting for two years was made when there was no sitting minister following that year's General Election", he alleged.

He faulted the government for allocation of hunting blocks, claiming that tourist hunters from abroad were favoured at the expense of the indigenous hunters.

Efforts to get the ministry officials as to when the ban would be lifted were futile.

HAT members chapter in Arusha said the association has been communicating with the Attorney General's Office and the ministry officials on the matter but to no avail.

The ban also affected members of the Tanzania Professional Hunters Association (TPHA) when Dr. Kigwangala revoked all hunting block permits upon taking over office.

The minister said the government would issue new permits on a public auctioneering basis, later opening way for a smooth transition to a new modality of hunting block allocation system.