Uganda: Activist Criticises Ugandan Police Over Incidents of Civilian Assault

Nairobi — The recent incidents in Uganda where security officers attacked civilians, particularly journalists, have triggered strong condemnations from a prominent Ugandan political activist.

Mr Godber Tumushabe who is the chief executive director of Technology Frontiers Education Centre, which is based in Kampala, Uganda, also expressed his dissatisfaction with the Tanzanian government's embargo on opposition political party leaders from holding political rallies.

Addressing participants during the regional dialogue on extractive industry in East Africa, which was held on Wednesday in Nairobi, Kenya, Mr Tumushabe further described the incidents as "ways of undermining democracy and freedom of expression," among the citizens.

"Kenya is a relatively good example of countries whose governments respect the rule of law and democracy. Other countries like Tanzania and Uganda need to learn from Kenya," he said. He was reflecting on the latest police beating of lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi, famously known as name Bobi Wine in music industry, in Uganda.

According to the reports, the Ugandan lawmaker has been left unable to stand after being assaulted while in detention. However, the Ugandan government's spokesman later dismissed the allegations.

Meanwhile, in Tanzania, latest reports of police beating journalists triggered strong debate and condemnation among social media users. This was after the reports went viral on the social media.

The two incidents were vehemently discussed during the regional dialogue in Nairobi, which was attended by participants from the East African region. The joint meeting which commenced on Tuesday will run through today and was organised by Oxfam Tanzania.

The participants had also the opportunity to discuss various issues related to the extractive industry in the region including the need to involve communities in the formulation of extractives contracts with a view to enhancing transparency.

