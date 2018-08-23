Tanzania, Netherlands to Offer Training for Entrepreneurs

Dar es Salaam — National Economic Empowerment Council (Neec) in collaboration with the embassy of the Netherlands have launched the young graduate entrepreneurship clinic programme in a move to empower the youth to overcome poverty.

The executive secretary of the Council, Ms Beng'i Isa, who spoke during the official launch of the programme on Tuesday said that entrepreneurship training will benefit over 50 students from higher learning institutions. Studies will last for five years, during which, they will be invited in the clinics programme with vigour to start, expand and revamp their businesses.

Ms Isa added that youths who are requisite to join the training program should prepare their written proposals of business in areas of tourism, agriculture, alternative source of energy and environment whereby entries forms will be available at the council website www.uwezeshaji.go.tz and at the council headquarters.

She underscored that the week-long training of the entrepreneurship clinics programme will pave the way for youths to have an opportunity to learn the know-how of the entrepreneurship and grasp business knowledge thereafter they will have the opportunity to write their own proposals and table for competitions.

"Youth to be selected will be provided a one week course and thereafter write and table their proposals for competition whereby three winners will be picked among fifty and awarded prizes which the first winner gets Sh10 million, second winner gets Sh7 million and the third winner gets Sh5 million. Other participants will benefit through technical skills and knowledge," Ms Issa said.