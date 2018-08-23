23 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Bureau Says Expanding Water Projects With 64 Mln. Usd

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tsegaye Tilahun

ADDIS ABABA-The Amhara State administration is carrying out various projects to improve access to potable water with a budget of 64.6 million USD (1.8 billion Birr), said state Water, Irrigation and Energy Development Bureau.

Asrat Kassie, Bureau Potable Water Supply Director told The Ethiopian Herald that the Bureau is implementing more than 12 potable water and 200 water channel projects in urban and rural areas respectively to improve access to clean to the communities in Wuchale, Kombolcha, Anbassame and the likes.

As to him, the projects have been funded jointly by the government and the World Bank.

He also noted that the state's water supply and house to house water supply have reached 83 and 65 percent respectively.

During GTP II, it is planned to increase the potable water supply in the state to 85 percent. Various irrigation works have also been undertaken side by side.

He also noted that water depletion still remains a huge challenge in the state.

Ethiopia

Women Economic Independence Means Everything

Empowering women is empowering the society and hence the country as whole. Empowering women and ensuring equal rights… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.