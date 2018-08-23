Ethiopia: Bureau Says Expanding Water Projects With 64 Mln. Usd

ADDIS ABABA-The Amhara State administration is carrying out various projects to improve access to potable water with a budget of 64.6 million USD (1.8 billion Birr), said state Water, Irrigation and Energy Development Bureau.

Asrat Kassie, Bureau Potable Water Supply Director told The Ethiopian Herald that the Bureau is implementing more than 12 potable water and 200 water channel projects in urban and rural areas respectively to improve access to clean to the communities in Wuchale, Kombolcha, Anbassame and the likes.

As to him, the projects have been funded jointly by the government and the World Bank.

He also noted that the state's water supply and house to house water supply have reached 83 and 65 percent respectively.

During GTP II, it is planned to increase the potable water supply in the state to 85 percent. Various irrigation works have also been undertaken side by side.

He also noted that water depletion still remains a huge challenge in the state.