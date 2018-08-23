23 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: 52 Thousand Citizens Receive Humanitarian Aid in Jigjiga

By Tsegaye Tilahun

- 45 thousand displaced persons return home

ADDIS ABABA - Some 52 thousand citizens affected by the recent violence in Jigjiga, capital of the Somali State have received humanitarian aid, said Ethiopian National Disaster Risk Management and Preparedness Commission (NDRMPC).

State Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Bureau (DPPB) also announced that some 45 thousand displaced persons because of the violence have also returned to their homes.

NDRMPC Commissioner Mitiku Kassa told the Amharic Daily Addis Zemen that currently, citizens in various areas of the state affected by the conflict and displaced from their homes are getting the appropriate humanitarian support.

NDRMPC, DPPB, World Food Organization, Ethiopian Red Cross Association and local communities have been participating in addressing the humanitarian needs of the people affected.

In addition to Jigjiga, assessment and screening works are being undertaken to identify citizens affected by the violence in other towns, he indicated.

DPPB Bureau head Abdullahi Mohammed Abdi, for his part noted more than 60 thousand citizens have been affected by the violence.

So far, 45 thousand displaced persons have been returned to their homes, he added.

As to Abdullahi, local communities have provided 25,000 quintals of rice and 500 packed pasta for the needy. .

In collaboration with elders, community and security forces, some 200 stolen cars and motorcycles have also been returned to the owners.

Currently, the state and the federal government have managed to restore peace in Warder, Gode, Kebreidahar, Daghabur, and Jigjiga towns of the Somali State, Abdullahi noted.

