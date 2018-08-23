Ethiopia Achieves Landmark Diplomatic Successes - Ministry

- President of Vietnam arrives here today

ADDIS ABABA-Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Ethiopia has achieved landmark diplomatic and foreign relations successes in the just ended Ethiopian fiscal year of 2017/18.

During a media briefing yesterday, Ministry Spokesperson Meles Alem also announced that Tran Dai Quang, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, arrives here in Addis Ababa today for a three day official state visit.

The President is expected to meet with Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, President Dr. Mulatu Teshom.

Meles noted that the year has been special in terms of diplomatic relations that it laid the foundation to further strengthen the country's foreign relations.

According to Meles, the moves to strengthen diplomatic relations with neighboring and Middle Eastern countries, restore peace with Eritrea, stabilize the Horn, help the warring South Sudanese parties reach consensus are among the major success stories in this regard.

The consensus reached with Sudan and Egypt regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) was also another milestone move, as to the Spokesperson.

He also noted that effective economic diplomacy has also been undertaken.

The government's initiative to bring about national consensus among the politically polarized Ethiopian Diaspora has also been a paradigm shift for the country's diplomacy.

At multilateral level, Ethiopia has played its perennial constructive role in Inter Governments Authority for Development (IGAD), African Union, and UN, he noted.

"The Ministry is strengthening the country's diplomatic relations based on the principles of predictability and neutrality," Meles added.

Meles stated that Ethiopia will participate in the coming China-Africa Forum to be held in Beijing soon.