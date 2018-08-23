Ethiopia: Ashenda Women's Week Festival Starts

ADDIS ABABA--Ashenda, 'the women's festival,' which also corresponds to the end of the two-week fasting period for the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Christians in the commemoration of the Holy Virgin Mary, has started yesterday colorfully in Mekelle.

The celebration, which is also called Solol and Shadey in Amhara state is also being celebrated.

In his congratulatory messages, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.d) said that the festival, celebrated in northern part of the country (Tigrai and Amhara states), is signal of the people's oneness.

He stated that such traditional and religious women festivals are inputs for the government's development strides and affirmed that his government will strive to register the festival in UNESCO's list of world intangible heritages.

The weeklong festival was officially started with the presence of higher federal and state government officials, artists and participants from across the globe.