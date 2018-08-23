Namibia: Boys Separated From Men As Volleyball Cup Reaches Climax

×

RUNDU - The opening round of the Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation's (NVF) Cup took place in Rundu, last weekend.

A total of 20 teams made up of 12 male and 8 female teams fought hard to book a spot in the second and final round slated for Swakopmund this weekend.

Participating teams gave it their all during the pool stages but eventually, it was only eight teams from the male category that managed to make it through to the next round to book a place in the quarterfinals.

In the female category, the last four qualifying teams will compete in the semi and finals to decide the female champions of this year. Below is the full list of the quarterfinals qualifiers.

Male Category

1. Nampower VC

2. Six Stars VC

3. Eleven Warriors

4. Vipers VC

5. Khomas Nampol VC

6. Erongo Nampol VC

7. Unam Main Campus VC

8. Unam Katima Campus VC

Female Category

1. National Defence Force VC

2. Oshana NamPol VC

3. Revivals VC

4. Oshikoto NamPol VC

NVF's Vice President, Mwita Sikopo, thanked the teams, the federation's organising committee and Bank Windhoek for making the event a success. He further encouraged and invited fans to support the teams playing the second and final round in Swakopmund.

Bank Windhoek's Head of Corporate Affairs, Hayley Allen, echoed Sipoko's sentiment and added that the NVF's track record of hosting successful tournaments is a sign that the sport code is on the right path in terms of development.

"Volleyball in our country has been showing positive signs of growth over the years and we are certain that the code will prosper and benefit our country as a whole," she said.