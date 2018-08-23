Namibia: Rise in Burglaries Concern Khorixas Police Chief

KHORIXAS - Chief Inspector Hiskia Nuuyoma, the station commander of Khorixas police station, says the frequency of break-ins targeting government ministries and the subsequent losses suffered at the north-western town have become worrisome to law enforcement agencies.

A case of housebreaking, CR14/07/2018, was opened last month after the Ministry of Environment and Tourism building at Khorixas was broken into. According to Nuuyoma, two Nikon cameras, one Compact laptop, one fax machine cable, Nikon binoculars and 10 black pens were stolen. The stolen items have a combined worth of N$24,100.

"It's worrisome that government ministries are being targeted. Ministries must explore measures that can prevent housebreaking," Nuuyoma said.

Fingerprints were taken from the crime scene but due to windy conditions experienced over the weekend it was difficult for the police to track the footprints.

Various offices at the Ministry of Environment and Tourism building were ransacked and the items that were in the storeroom were stolen. The chief inspector told New Era the person/s that broke into the offices knew what they were looking for and that it might have been an inside job.

Between June 22 and 25, there was a break-in at the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National building. A laptop, one law book and a computer box were stolen which were said to be worth N$5,100 but Nuuyoma said the real value could be higher.

Also last month a house was broken into and a HP laptop valued at N$8,000 was stolen.

The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service building is guarded by security officers around the clock and only the main gate, where the security office is located, is the entrance, but it's not known how the person or persons gained entry to the offices.

"Security is there. Security should know exactly that they are placed there to protect the institution," Nuuyoma said. When further asked if security guards were being investigated he added: "I cannot tell you if they are being questioned but there is an ongoing investigation."

The local police chief said that it was up to the heads of ministries to secure government buildings and visit the offices from time to time, especially during weekends, or even to delegate someone to make regular visits. "It might not be possible to recruit security personnel but the heads must know that responsibility to safeguard offices remains with them. Visits can be done especially during weekends and public holidays. You can also delegate someone to visit the offices,"

Nuuyoma advised.If such visits take place it will be easier to report housebreaking soonest and also for the police to gather evidence quickly. "It's not known if the housebreaking happens after closing time," he said.