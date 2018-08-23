Namibia: China Embassy Capacitates Rural Project

×

WINDHOEK - The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Namibia continued to strengthen its economic cooperation with Namibia when it donated 20 sewing machines.

The sewing machines that will capacitate the women are worth N$40 000 and will go a long way to economically uplift them.

The machines were handed over last week for women in Kavango East by the Chinese ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming to Swapo Secretary-General Sophia Shaningwa who received the machines on behalf of the recipients.

Since his posting to Namibia last year, Zhang who at the time of his accreditation undertook to elevate the bilateral and economic cooperation between the two countries, has actively made several equipment and monetary donations to capacitate needy Namibian projects in the fields of education and those that are community-driven in various parts of the country.

At the handing over of sewing machines, Zhang described the donation as a "small gift" from the Chinese government.

"These sewing machines will be used by women of Kavango East region to produce clothes and thus increase their incomes and improve the welfare of local people. As a comprehensive strategic cooperative partner, China will do more good things and share more development opportunities with Namibia," he said.

"As sincere friends, China-Namibia relations not only need the encouragement of friends from all walks of life, but demand more beneficial and pragmatic actions," said Zhang.

On her part, Shaningwa commended the Chinese embassy for uplifting women in rural areas such as those in Kavango East.

The Chinese embassy has in the past indicated its willingness to assist capacitate Namibia and to help in its quest for industrialisation so that it can fulfill its Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP), one of the hallmarks of President Hage Geingob's administration promoting inclusivity in the economic sphere.

HPP aspires to promote social progression, effective governance, economic advancement, poverty alleviation and vocational training and education among other attributes.

Hundreds of Namibian students have also completed training at universities in China in the fields of agriculture, medicine, engineering and other priority fields. Others received short courses in China while many others benefitted from exchange programmes sponsored by the government of China.

Last week's donation ceremony was witnessed by the Deputy Head of Mission Li Nan and Deheng Feng the Second Secretary who also serves as the Director of Political Affairs at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Windhoek.