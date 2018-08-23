23 August 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Stock Theft Suspects Denied Bail

Tagged:

Related Topics

KHORIXAS - Four suspects accused of illegally slaughtering a heifer worth N$8000 were denied bail when they appeared in court early this week. The heifer belongs to a veteran teacher Sakarias Goamub.

The suspects who appeared before the Khorixas Magistrate's Court were Haroldt van Wyk (35), Johannes Gawiseb (37), Dawid Banana Sakarias (37), Pamela Bezuidehout (36) while the fifth suspect Martinus Nanuseb was arrested another day. Bezuidenhout, the only female suspects was transported to the Kamanjab police holding cells while others are at the Khorixas police holding cells.

Some of the suspects in this case allegedly slaughtered a heifer at around 13h00 at Ruitkul farm, Khorixas district. Sakarias is suspected of helping to transport the meat while Bezuidenhout allegedly bought the meat of the stolen heifer. The suspects told the court they will apply for legal aid and were all denied bail as they might interfere with the ongoing police investigations.

They were also told that other suspects could be added to the case.

Early this month, Roberto Ganeb (22) and Armandus Gaoseb (19) were arrested for alleged stock theft of a bull worth N$15 000, at the Springbok Vlakte. On July 07, a case of stock theft was opened after four goats worth N$3600 were stolen from the grazing field Eintlik Pos by unknown suspect/s.

Chief Inspector Hiskia Nuuyoma, the Station Commander of Khorixas police revealed stock theft cases have been on the decrease since last year but over the past three months, there has been an increase.

Caption (Cattle): An illustrative photo of a herder milking a cow

Namibia

Southern Africa Has Low Levels of Trained Teachers

WINDHOEK - There are low levels of trained teachers at secondary level and in some Southern Africa countries at primary… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.