Liberia: Commerce Ministry Dispels Rumors of Plastic Rice On the Liberian Market

Monrovia — Contrary to rumor making the rounds on social media about the importation of plastic rice to the Liberian market, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry says based on its investigation there is no plastic rice in the country.

The news of the plastic rice went viral on Facebook Tuesday, August 21 as many purportedly expressed fear that the rice is harmful for consumption.

But addressing journalists at the Ministry of Commerce Wednesday, August 22 Minister Wilson Tarpeh said upon hearing the information about the sale of alleged plastic rice, MOCI intensified its control mechanism to verify the information.

Following an investigation, Minister Tarpeh urged the public to rest assured that there is no plastic rice in the country.

Minister Tarpeh: "The social media news concerning the plastic rice was so consenting that last night we convened a meeting as late as it was to ensure that all our inspectors were engaged and I can say to you this afternoon that the Ministry is in an active mode looking at the report and we will report to you as soon as possible."

"We just want to assure the public that the reports are being investigated. For now, we do not have any evidence of plastic rice for now, but we are continuing our investigation. We want to assure the public that the government through this ministry of Commerce will take the necessary measure to protect the safety of our people."

According to Minister Tarpeh, with the presence of a functional standard lab, the MOCI is equipped to determine the scientific quality of food based on scientific testing.

He added that anything of plastic rice on the Liberian market will be unearthed as plans to conduct further investigations.

The Commerce Minister also cautioned the public to be vigilant in exposing what he called 'unwholesome' goods imported in the country.

"We want the public to be helpful. When you see goods, where ever it is on the shelve that is unwholesome call us, 24 hours we will be able to respond," he said.

"This government is determining to protect consumers' safety and ensure that food and others coming to the Commerce and Industry are vetted, tested and to ensure that they met minimum quality including safety standard."