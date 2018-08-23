Nigeria: World Bank Boosts Reproductive Health Study in Uniben

Benin City — In order to further help in the provision of reproductive health and other related matters, the World Bank has established a Centre of Excellence in Reproductive Health Innovation (CERHI) at the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

Part of the mission for the establishment of CERHI is to implement high quality training and applied research for reproductive health professionals, needed to build a new cohort of human resource for reducing the regions high burden of fertility, unsafe abortion and maternal mortality.

Leader of UNIBEN CERHI centre, Prof. Friday Okonofua, who spoke at the unveiling, recently, said part of its vision is to be a leading institution providing innovative and transformational changes on matters relating to population and development.

He said: "The centre would provide short courses in productive health policy in West and Central Africa, as well as post graduates courses in reproductive health, public health, health economics and nursing.

"The centre has recruited a total of 252 Masters students, 36 PhD students and 569 students in short courses on reproductive health."

He disclosed that the centre has also received grant from the Ford Foundation and the African Research Excellence Fund for staff training and program expansion.