23 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar Picks Temba for Malaysia Wheelchair Tennis

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mbonile Burton

TANZANIA wheelchair tennis' top seed, Novatus Temba is the sole country envoy in the KL Open and Malaysia Open tournaments that open showdown today in Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

The wheelchair tennis team coach, Riziki Salum told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that Temba managed to travel to Malaysia after intensive preparations to enable him participate in the two invited events.

He said that Temba left the country on Tuesday ready for the events that begin today.

Temba's Malaysian tour starts with KL Open which is held from today to August 25, before then playing in the Malaysia Open scheduled to commence on August 27 and climax on August 30, this year.

Salum said that Tanzania has managed to send only a player in the events, but financial constraints prevent them to send three other players including a coach, "We could not manage to raise USD 6,050 (about 14m/-) that was needed to facilitate the team's participation.

We tried very hard in finding sponsors, we approached various companies for the assistance, none of them responded," he said.

Salum added that International Tennis Federation (ITF) promised to cover accommodation cost of four players (700 US Dollar each) during the events, but had to foot themselves return tickets for all four players and the coach's accommodation and subsistence allowance.

He, however, said Temba, who is one of Africa's top players is in good shape and ready to represent well Tanzania in Malaysia.

"Temba who travelled alone is healthy and in a good shape after working very hard in training for months," he explained.

Tanzania

Kenyatta's Stolen Escort Car Found in Tanzania

Tanzania's military police is holding two suspects who were found in possession of a car believed to have been stolen… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.