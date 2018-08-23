Tanzania: Dar Picks Temba for Malaysia Wheelchair Tennis

TANZANIA wheelchair tennis' top seed, Novatus Temba is the sole country envoy in the KL Open and Malaysia Open tournaments that open showdown today in Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

The wheelchair tennis team coach, Riziki Salum told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that Temba managed to travel to Malaysia after intensive preparations to enable him participate in the two invited events.

He said that Temba left the country on Tuesday ready for the events that begin today.

Temba's Malaysian tour starts with KL Open which is held from today to August 25, before then playing in the Malaysia Open scheduled to commence on August 27 and climax on August 30, this year.

Salum said that Tanzania has managed to send only a player in the events, but financial constraints prevent them to send three other players including a coach, "We could not manage to raise USD 6,050 (about 14m/-) that was needed to facilitate the team's participation.

We tried very hard in finding sponsors, we approached various companies for the assistance, none of them responded," he said.

Salum added that International Tennis Federation (ITF) promised to cover accommodation cost of four players (700 US Dollar each) during the events, but had to foot themselves return tickets for all four players and the coach's accommodation and subsistence allowance.

He, however, said Temba, who is one of Africa's top players is in good shape and ready to represent well Tanzania in Malaysia.

"Temba who travelled alone is healthy and in a good shape after working very hard in training for months," he explained.