Tanzania: U-19 Cricketers Suffer Loss in SA

TANZANIA Under-19 cricket team suffered eight wickets loss to Sierra Leone in their second match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, Africa Division Two Qualifier in Potchefstroom, South Africa last Tuesday.

In the Group A match of the qualifiers Sierra Leone won with 109 balls remaining.

It was the final match of day two in which, Sierra Leone marked their first outing with a comfortable win Salimini Saidi again stood out with the bat for Tanzania, who batted first.

Saidi stood alone, with 33, as his team crumbled around him to be dismissed for a paltry 96 in 32.4 overs. Chernoh Bah was the standout bowler, with fine figures of 5/20 in eight overs.

Sierra Leone then made easy work of their target, cruising to an eight-wicket win with 18.1 overs to spare. Keeper John Bangura (48 not out) and Emmanuel Akpo (37 not out) got together at 8/2, but weathered that early storm to put together a 79-run alliance.

In their opening day of the qualifiers, Tanzania cricketers held their nerve to eventually outlast Botswana by 27 runs.

In a lower scoring affair, the efforts of Salimini Saidi were key, as his five for 31 broke the back of the Botswana chase.

In another match, Ghana were the big winners on the second day of action in the qualifier. That gave Ghana victory by a massive 270 runs, and they had Richmond Baaleri (82) and Paul Ayoleyine (99 not out) to thank for the huge total.

The latter narrowly missed out on the first century of the tournament, as he took full advantage of the excellent Senwes Park surface. Baaleri and Ayoleyine added 161 for the sixth wicket as they blew Lesotho away.

In reply, Lesotho lost two wickets from the first two deliveries of their innings, and then never recovered.

Aaron Boamah helped himself to 5/10 in just 5.2 overs, as the end came very quickly for Lesotho, who were rolled for just 67.