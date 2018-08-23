Tanzania: Beijing Picks Dar As Caexpo 2018 Special Partner Country

TANZANIA has been honoured as the special partner country for the 15th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) 2018 in Nanning, Guangxi in China next month.

Tanzania is expected to field 20 companies to participate to the international business expo.

Chinese government has allocated 108 square meter booths for Tanzanians and will build up to 20 booths for product display.

Additionally, the organisers have prepared a special venue for business conferences to attract investors and tourists in Tanzania.

Zanzibar Second Vice-President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi, who served as Tanzania's Ambassador to China in the 1990s, will lead the Tanzanian delegation to the four-day exhibitions that start on September 12.

The Vice-Secretary General of CAEXPO 2018, Ms Yang Yanyan, said Tanzania's participation to the expo as the special partner country is of great significance in building China-Africa community for a shared future.

The expo will also play a central role in promoting cooperation among the countries along the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road and for building the Belt and Road routes as well as meeting services between Tanzanian traders and colleagues from the ASEAN member states.

According to the official, Tanzania will hold the national promotional conference during the event, setting up an image hall to display the country's highquality agricultural and handicraft products.

ASEAN is the acronym for the Association of Southern East Asian Nations. "This year, we are honoured to have Tanzania, a country situated on the extension part of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, as the special partner country for the 15th CAEXPO.

"Actually, it is the first time for the CAEXPO to invite an African country to join as the special partner country. It is a breakthrough achieved by the CAEXPO in expanding its cooperation region along the Belt and Road," Ms Yanyan remarked.

She invited the Tanzanian business community to use the opportunity to advertise their products in China and meet business partners from different countries around the world and traders from the ASEAN companies to maintain sustainable marketing.

"In addition, they (Tanzanian traders) will have the opportunity to learn different technologies that will enable them to improve their products," she pointed. Tanzania's Ambassador to China Mbelwa Kairuki said participation of the African country as the special partner in CAEXPO is a clear manifestation of Chinese commitment to give Africa an opportunity for development between China and other countries.

"This is proof that the One Belt One Road initiative is not an empty slogan, is not an empty talk, but rather a series of activities happening for regional and global cooperation.

This CAEXPO clearly implementing the One Belt One Road Initiative," Ambassador Kairuki said. The Tanzanian envoy was upbeat that the expo will promote Tanzania's trade relations not only with China but also with the 10 ASEAN countries.

China and Tanzania enjoy traditional friendship and deep cooperation foundation. In 2013, President Xi Jinping chose Tanzania as his first stop during his visit to Africa, after assuming office.

In 2017, the bilateral trade between Tanzania peaked at 3.452 billion US dollars and China has become Tanzania's largest trade partner, project contractor and major source of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).

CAEXPO is an international event co-sponsored by China and the 10 ASEAN member states as well as the ASEAN Secretariat. Based on the China-ASEAN cooperation, CAEXPO is also open to the world, to integrate into the global value chain.

Each of the previous CAEXPO attracted large number of enterprises from outside the China-ASEAN region, building an important bridge for China and ASEAN to cooperate with other economies. CAEXPO launched the Special Partner Country mechanism in 2014.

Australia, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Kazakhstan were the previous CAEXPO Special Partner Countries, respectively.