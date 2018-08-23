Tanzania: Business Clinic for Graduates Launched

NATIONAL Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC) in collaboration with Netherlands Embassy have launched a young graduate entrepreneurship clinic programme as a stepping stone in the fight against youth unemployment in the country.

NEEC Executive Secretary Ms Beng'i Isa said in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday that the entrepreneurship training programme target 50 youth from different universities between the ages of 18 to 35 years.

"Eligible graduates for the training programme are fresh from the universities and those who graduated in the last five years are also invited in the clinics with vigor to start, expand and revamping their businesses," she said.

She said youth wishing to join the training programme should write business proposals in areas of tourism, agriculture, alternative source of energy and environment whereby entries forms will be available at the council website.

She said the one week entrepreneurship clinic programme will provide youth with the entrepreneurship technical knowhow and acquire business knowledge thereafter they can write own proposals and table for competitions.

"Youths who will be selected will be provided a one week course, write and table their proposals for competition whereby three winners will be picked and awarded prizes 10m/- first winner, 7m/- and 5m/- for the second and third winners," she added. Other participants they will be benefited through technical skills and knowledge of business.

She said the training will focus on those areas of tourism, agriculture, alternative source of energy and environment with direct and positive impact to country's industrialisation drive.

The training target graduates with different professional disciplines with expectations that once they joined into the professional business it will be easy for them to cope and start their own companies which eventually employ other youth.

Netherlands Ambassador, Jeroen Verheul noted the clinics entrepreneurship training is vital for youth as means to promote entrepreneurship skills in the fight against existing unemployment problem.

"The Embassy is pleased to announce that the collaboration with the council in the promotion of entrepreneurship programme in Tanzania to graduates will bring the fruitful results to majority of young people and expands the employment networks to majority of them," he noted.