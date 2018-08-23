Tanzania: Appeal Court Ups Jail Sentence, in Lieu of 30yrs

THE Court of Appeal has enhanced to life imprisonment, the 30 year-jail-term imposed on a resident of Mara Region, Msiba Kumwaga, for raping a nine year old girl.

Justices Batuel Mmilla, Stella Mugasha and Sivangilwa Mwangesi found as not proper, as per section 131 (3) of the Penal Code, the 30 years imprisonment sentence previously passed by the trial court and later confirmed by the High Court.

They took course after dismissing the appeal Kumwaga, the appellant, had lodged to challenge his conviction of rape and the sentences, citing several grounds, notably the failure by the prosecution to prove the age of the victim of rape.

"We are thus satisfied that the charge of rape was proved beyond reasonable doubt against the appellant.

As such, we have no reason to fault the co-current findings of the court's below," the justices declared in their judgment delivered in Mwanza City recently.

According to them, the charge sheet shows that on October 13, 2014, which is the date of occurrence of the offence, the victim was nine years old and she had stated so in her account.

Her guardian had also maintained so when testifying during the cross-examination session.

They observed from the evidence of both the victim of rape and her guardian that she was nine years old, when she was ravished by the appellant.

Therefore, the justices said, the proper sentence was life imprisonment as per section 131 (3) of the Penal Code. "We agreed with the (prosecution) that the sentence of 30 years imposed by the trial court is not in accordance with the law.

We thus invoke section 4 (2) of the (Appellate Jurisdiction Act) and enhance the sentence of 30 years to life imprisonment," they declared.

During the hearing of the appeal, the appellant had also complained, among others, that penetration as one of essential elements to the offence of rape was not proved in the wake of insufficient and contradicting and incredible testimony of witnesses.

In their judgment, however, the justices of the appeals court, the highest temple of justice in Tanzania, found such complaint wanting.

They noted that the victim evidence had established such fact to the effect that the appellant had forceful sexual intercourse and she felt pains and cried in agony.

"(The victim) could not have felt the act of sexual intercourse to be painful if the appellant had not ..........(carnal known) her .

Since the victim is the best witness in rape cases, she is better placed to describe or explain her feelings during the forceful sexual intercourse," they said.