Tanzania: Shilling Maintains Stability As Dollar Pressure Declines

THE shilling has maintained its stability against the US dollar thanks to agriculture supply that cushioned the demand impact of the dollar.

According to some banks, the shilling was trading around 2265/2305 level on Tuesday. Standard Chartered Bank said in statement that the demand continued to be from mainly manufacturing and telecommunication sectors. "... Supply was mainly from agriculture which was able to balance the demand posted.

Low volatility is expected," StanChart said in its Daily Market Outlook report. CRDB Bank said in its daily Financial Market Highlights that the trading session saw the foreign exchange market experience high levels of volatility.

"The high volatility continues to be as a result of long standing pressure of the local shilling as a result of mismatch between demand and supply of the greenback," CRDB Bank said.

The bank further said the purchasing of the dollar continued to be led by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) followed closely by the manufacturing and trading sector.

"Demand is high as a result of payment of goods and supplies that traders use to trade in the goods market," CRDB Bank said.

The bank also said the suppliers that supply money were spear-fronted by the agriculture, hotel and tourism together with the mining and extraction sector.

The supply of the greenback was to cater for the trader's needs to maintain expenses and costs that they incur in their day to day activities.

In local news, CRDB said, gold exports have increased by 6.5 per cent. "This indicates that we should expect the mining and extraction sector to increase in supply of the greenback as a result of this," the bank projected.

The manufacturers of construction materials have made a decision to cut production outputs as a result of low demands and increased imports.

This may have an adverse result to the manufacturing as well as construction sector. TIB Corporate Bank said the shilling had remained unchanged on agricultural inflow, particularly coffee.

"With continuous agricultural inflows and shilling demand as we approach month end, the shilling is expected to remain stable in a near term," TIB said in its market update of Monday.