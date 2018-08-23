Tanzania: Zanzibar Classic Rally Set for Sept 1

THE 2018 Zanzibar Classic Rally, a leisure event featuring classic cars, is scheduled to take place on September 1, this year, organisers announced here yesterday.

Park Hyatt Hotel Manager, Nicolas Cedro, the rally's organiser, said this year's event is meant to support the community.

"We're extremely happy to be hosting the 2nd edition of the Zanzibar Classic Rally and even more excited that this year's event is focused on charity," said Cedro.

He said Park Hyatt Zanzibar has selected Mazizini Orphanage Home as the community project to benefit from the event, which features old cars.

"The children of Mazizini Orphanage are very dear to our hearts and while we have always supported them in the past, we are honored to be participating in this event together as well as inviting other partners to support us in this worthy cause," added Cedro.

He said the children at the orphanage will be participating in the rally, amongst other participants and encouraged the public to make donations towards the children's needs.

This year's rally will be flagged off at Park Hyatt Zanzibar by the Minister for Information, Tourism and Antiquities, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, said Cedro.

"The procession will then head to Mazizini Orphanage to pick up the children before proceeding to Gabi Beach at Melia Zanzibar," he said of the route.

The 1st edition of the car rally took place August, last year; "It was the first of its kind being that it was led by a 60-year old vintage luxury British car, Armstrong Siddeley Star Sapphire, and included several other vintage cars along with modern cars."