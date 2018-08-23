Nigeria: Free Foot Checks for Diabetes Patients

Photo: GCIS

PATIENTS living with diabetes will receive free foot checks during the 5th Annual Diabetes Foot and Podiatry Workshop being organised at Dover Hotel, Lekki Phase 1 by Rainbow Specialist Medical Centre, a private hospital with focus on the management of diabetes and other endocrine and metabolic conditions.

In a statement, Dr. Afoke Isiavwe, the Medical Director of the Centre and Coordinator of the Diabetes Podiatry Initiative Nigeria, said the workshop is being organised to stem the steady increase of diabetes foot, a major complication of diabetes mellitus in the country.

Isiavwe said the event is designed to equip Nigerian doctors, other health workers and people living with diabetes with basic knowledge and skills on diabetes foot care.

The rate of amputation among Nigerians living with diabetes has been reported to be as high as 53.2 per cent of the number of people with foot ulcer in some centres. This makes diabetes foot the most common cause of non-traumatic amputation in the lower extremities in Nigeria and elsewhere in the world.

The 2018 edition of the workshop will be conducted by international training faculty from the World Walk Foundation, Jamaica Chapter.

It will also feature a two-day diabetes and hypertension series for primary care health practitioners, "the first port of call for persons living with diabetes.

"It is important to equip these group of healthcare workers with necessary skills in these two common conditions to detect, initiate correct treatment and also know when to refer patients for further care."