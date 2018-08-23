23 August 2018

Uganda: Kizza Besigye Arrested

By Derrick Wandera

Kizza Besigye has been arrested and driven to Nagalama Police station. Earlier in the morning, Besigye woke up to find his house surrounded by police and police cars both at the front and back gate. When he tried to leave using the back gate, he was asked to get into the pickup there.

Besigye then tried to leave his house using the main entrance but police were stationed there with a police van. He then questioned them.

"What do you want at my gate," he asked? The police did not say anything but bundled him up into the van and took him to Nagalama Police station.

Earlier in the day, the homes of the national mobilisation secretary for the Forum for Democratic Change Ingrid Turinawe; MP Makindye West, Allan Ssewanyana and Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago were also surrounded and police refused them to leave their houses.

