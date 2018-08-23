Photo: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters Media Express

South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the 800m final at the Rio Olympics (file photo).

Caster Semenya continued on her merry winning ways on the European track circuit on Wednesday evening, writes MARK ETHERIDGE.

Semenya was in action at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Chorzow, Poland.

She ran the one-lapper and raced to the second-best 400m time of her illustrious career, clocking 50.06 seconds in front of an impressive crowd of more than 40,000.

Semenya had lined up in fine form after her golden 400/800m double at the recent African Championships Asaba, Nigeria.

Her winning margin was close to one and a half seconds ahead of the host nation's Justyna Swiety-Ersetic with American Jessica Beard rounding off the podium in 51.68.

Semenya's best for the distance is the 49.96sec she ran in Nigeria recently.