Mozambique: Municipal Assembly Sacks Mayor of Quelimane

Maputo — The Municipal Assembly in the central Mozambican city of Quelimane, meeting in extraordinary session on Wednesday, voted unanimously to sack the city's mayor, Manuel de Araujo - but he says he has no intention of leaving.

The chairperson of the Assembly, Domingos Albuquerque, said it took the decision because Araujo has defected from the party on whose ticket he was elected mayor, the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), and has joined the main opposition party, Renamo, instead.

Araujo is now the Renamo mayoral candidate for Quelimane in the municipal elections scheduled for 10 October. Albuquerque claimed it was illegal for someone to cling onto an office to which he had been elected as a member of one party, while preparing to stand for a further term in the same post on the ticket of another party.

This is not the first time Araujo has switched parties. Returning to Mozambique after studying in Britain in the late 1990s, he became one of a group of intellectuals who joined Renamo, and were rewarded with seats in the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, in the 2004 general elections.

Araujo became unhappy with the authoritarian way in which the then leader of Renamo, Afonso Dhlakama, ran the party, and so he became one of the Renamo deputies who defected to the newly formed MDM, set up in 2009 by the mayor of Beira, Daviz Simango.

He ran successfully for the MDM in a mayoral by-election in Quelimane in 2011, and was then re-elected mayor, again on the MDM ticket, in the 2013 municipal elections.

This year, the MDM membership in Quelimane chose Araujo for its mayoral candidate in the October elections - but a few weeks later he angered them with his defection to Renamo. Renamo announced that Araujo headed its list of candidates for the Quelimane assembly (and under the current legislation the head of whichever party or group wins a majority of votes in the election automatically becomes mayor).

At Wednesday's meeting, 34 of the 39 Assembly members were present - 22 from the MDM, and 12 from the ruling Frelimo Party. There are no Renamo members in the Assembly since Renamo boycotted the 2013 municipal elections.

Araujo managed to unite the MDM and Frelimo against him - his support came from a crowd of Renamo sympathisers who gathered outside the town hall.

Araujo wanted to address the Assembly, but Albuquerque turned down his request.

So Araujo spoke to the press instead, and denounced the extraordinary session of the Assembly as "manifestly illegal", because the Assembly has no power to sack the mayor. Nonetheless, he promised to appeal to the Constitutional Council, the highest body in matters of constitutional and electoral law.

The vote was largely symbolic since Araujo's term of office is coming to an end in the near future. The meeting showed that Araujo has managed to alienate the entire MDM group in the Assembly, not one of whom voted for him to remain in office.