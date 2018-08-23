Kenya: Two Jailed for 10 Years for Theft of Sh1.3m Kenya Power Cables

Two men who pleaded guilty to vandalising Kenya Power property worth Sh1.3 million have been jailed for 10 years.

Pablo Ramil and Joseph Omuse were charged with vandalism of electrical apparatus contrary to Section 64(4)(b) of the Energy Act.

Appearing before Mombasa Resident Magistrate Martin Rabera, the two pleaded guilty to vandalising underground aluminium conductors belonging to Kenya Power.

They were further charged with handling stolen property.

While sentencing the suspects, the magistrate said he had no option but to jail them, having pleaded guilty to the offence.

"The offence the suspects are charged with attracts a fine of not less than Sh5 million or 10 years jail term or both," he said

"The court will have no option but to sentence the suspects to 10 years' imprisonment or (they) pay Sh5 million fine," the magistrate ruled.

ALUMINIUM CONDUCTORS

The prosecution told the court that the suspects were found smelting the aluminium conductors for sale at a factory yard in Makande, Mvita Constituency.

The suspects are said to have colluded with security guards manning the Kenya Power substation in Makande to destroy and make away with the items.

In their mitigation, the suspects pleaded for leniency saying they are the sole breadwinners for their families.

"My parents died several years back and I am left with family responsibility; I am taking care of my children as well as my teenage siblings," Mr Omuse said.

Mr Tamil on the other hand said besides taking care of his siblings, he has a huge responsibility of providing food and educating for them and his children.

"I am pleading for a non-custodial sentence to enable me provide for my siblings and children; I am the only hope in my family," he said.

But the magistrate said his hands were tied by the law and he had to give the prescribed sentence for the offence.