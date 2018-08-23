22 August 2018

Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles: South African Woman Arrested for Carrying Heroin Into Seychelles

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Leadership
Jail bar and cuffs

A 28-year-old South African national arrested for importing a controlled drug has been remanded for 14 days by the Seychelles' Magistrates Court, the Anti-Narcotics Bureau (ANB) said on Wednesday.

The Bureau said the South African was arrested on Monday upon her arrival at the Seychelles International airport travelling from South Africa via Addis Ababa onboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight. She was in possession of approximately 1 kg of suspected heroin.

According to ANB, the South African national will reappear before the court on September 3rd while the Bureau continues its investigation in this case.

Prior to the arrest, authorities in Seychelles -- a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean -- had seized 5.63 kg of heroin in 2018. The statement was made by Macsuzy Mondon, the designated minister, while answering questions in the National Assembly last month.

Mondon had said that it is important to note that illegal drugs are entering the country through the port and airport. She said that although the amount is alarming, the local authorities remain committed to tackling the issue of illicit drugs, hence deterring dealers and traffickers.

Seychelles

5 Things About Seychelles' Fregate Island That Visitors Must Know!

Fregate Island is the 7th inner island of Seychelles -- an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean. It is the… Read more »

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.