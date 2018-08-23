Seychelles: South African Woman Arrested for Carrying Heroin Into Seychelles

Photo: Leadership

Jail bar and cuffs

A 28-year-old South African national arrested for importing a controlled drug has been remanded for 14 days by the Seychelles' Magistrates Court, the Anti-Narcotics Bureau (ANB) said on Wednesday.

The Bureau said the South African was arrested on Monday upon her arrival at the Seychelles International airport travelling from South Africa via Addis Ababa onboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight. She was in possession of approximately 1 kg of suspected heroin.

According to ANB, the South African national will reappear before the court on September 3rd while the Bureau continues its investigation in this case.

Prior to the arrest, authorities in Seychelles -- a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean -- had seized 5.63 kg of heroin in 2018. The statement was made by Macsuzy Mondon, the designated minister, while answering questions in the National Assembly last month.

Mondon had said that it is important to note that illegal drugs are entering the country through the port and airport. She said that although the amount is alarming, the local authorities remain committed to tackling the issue of illicit drugs, hence deterring dealers and traffickers.