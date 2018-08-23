Botswana: Beating Diabetes

Township Rollers media liaison and artiste Bafana Phemperetlhe Pheto says the efforts to beating or combating one of the most deadly silent killers disease in sugar diabetes needs one to take care of his or her health monitoring process and responsibility.

Pheto said this recently during the Walk of Hope organized sponsored walk meant to raise and sensitize public awareness about the disease in Molepolole held last weekend. He was also the chief walker and he stressed that the awareness theme which says " Together we can beat diabetes " calls for all relevant stakeholders in both the health and non- health sector such as the Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs) to collaborate on addressing issues posing serious threat to the country's health system and resulting in high mortality rates.

Pheto therefore encouraged the public to take action and screen for diseases on regular basis as this could help in early diagnosis of the disease hence better possible curing. "As Batswana we believe mostly in cure than prevention but as it has been emphasized before prevention is better than cure in most instances. Let's stand up for our health and control our individual lifestyles which are mostly killing our nation," he noted.

Pheto further stated that he is also keen in health issues therefore he find it fit to support Walk of Hope organization in their bold endeavor of bringing education to the Molepolole community and the nation at large. Meanwhile the Director and Founder of Walk of Hope Theriso Motsemmeng expressed noble gesture for the public and the sponsors for heeding their call in promoting health as well as working with those who lives in sugar diabetes condition as this shows that they are not left behind and bring hope even after diagnosis of the disease.

She pointed out that the fight against diabetes also affects young children as it is no longer the norm that it was associated with elderly people in the past. The sugar diabetes sponsored walk had attracted a pool of participants and the organizing team noted that the awareness walk was successful.