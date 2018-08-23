South Africa: Cape Town Dad Uses Own Child As Shield During Robbery

A Cape Town man has been arrested after he used his own child as a shield during a robbery at N1 City Mall on Saturday.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the man is seen holding a child while a group of men who appear to be shoppers at the mall try to prevent him from leaving.

The man is seen using the child as a buffer while one man pulls his arm, later trying to block his way.

He is heard shouting: "What's wrong with you? Leave me, leave me!"

Bystanders at the mall can be seen reacting in shock with others running toward the men to see what is happening.

A confused shopper is heard asking: "What is going on?"

The man who tries to prevent him from leaving says: "Brother, please, you have to come."

He replies: "Hey, leave me, leave," while pushing the man out of his way.

The video has since gained much traction on social media, with users suggesting the child was a possible victim of a kidnapping.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk however said the man allegedly stole from one of the shops in the mall on Saturday. Police would not confirm what was stolen.

He was arrested on the same day the video was taken and charged with theft.

He appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Monday.

