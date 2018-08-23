23 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Dad Uses Own Child As Shield During Robbery

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Cape Town man has been arrested after he used his own child as a shield during a robbery at N1 City Mall on Saturday.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the man is seen holding a child while a group of men who appear to be shoppers at the mall try to prevent him from leaving.

The man is seen using the child as a buffer while one man pulls his arm, later trying to block his way.

He is heard shouting: "What's wrong with you? Leave me, leave me!"

Bystanders at the mall can be seen reacting in shock with others running toward the men to see what is happening.

A confused shopper is heard asking: "What is going on?"

The man who tries to prevent him from leaving says: "Brother, please, you have to come."

He replies: "Hey, leave me, leave," while pushing the man out of his way.

The video has since gained much traction on social media, with users suggesting the child was a possible victim of a kidnapping.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk however said the man allegedly stole from one of the shops in the mall on Saturday. Police would not confirm what was stolen.

He was arrested on the same day the video was taken and charged with theft.

He appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Source: News24

South Africa

Land Tweet - Obama's Ambassador to South Africa Hits Out at Trump

President Barack Obama's ambassador to South Africa, Patrick Gaspard, has attacked President Donald Trump's claim that… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.