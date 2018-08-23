Kenya: Top City Hotels Named in Sh1.7 Billion Sports Scandal

A report by the Auditor-General Edwin Ouko, tabled in the National Assembly by Leader of Majority Leader Aden Duale, shows that over 80 firms received money from the Sports ministry.

The ministry is on the spot for failing to account for Sh1.7 billion used in last year's IAAF Under-18 World Youth Championships in Nairobi.

The National Assembly Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, will consider the report, which shows that Sh349.6 million was incurred through direct procurement, against the Public Procurement and Disposal Act of 2015.

About Sh66 million was controversially set aside for the procurement of taxi services, and Pewin Cabs Ltd was paid Sh66 million above the market rate, the report says.

"This company was also given a dry cleaning and laundry services contract valued at Sh30.8 million," he adds.

Here is a list of the firms and the amount of money each received from the Sports ministry.

Sarova Stanley Hotels limited - Sh132 million

Resjos Enterprise - Sh118.3 million

Oceanbays Investment and general supplies - Sh107.7 million

Prowatt Enterprises - Sh97.2 million

Newtral Enterprises Limited - Sh88.6 million

Terra Craft (K) Limited - Sh77.8 million

IMG Kenya Limited - Sh70.5 million

Muga Electrical contractors - Sh68.7 million

Protel Studios Limited - Sh67.5 million

Pewin Cabs Limited - Sh66 million

Funan Construction Limited - Sh64.8 million

Multimedia University of Kenya - 59.9 million

Prottetta Holdings Limited- Sh58.6 million

Safari Park Hotel - Sh44.3 million

Walden East Africa Limited - Sh42.2 million

Lakezal Enterprises limited Sh40.2 million

Inspector General- Sh26 million

Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club- Sh25.3 million

Lisboa Productions- Sh21 million

Pumpken Engineering limited- Sh20.6 million

Crown Motors Group- Sh19.6 million

Bonfide C&F Company - Sh16.8 million

Kasarani Sportsview Hotel limited - Sh16.8 million

Aspara Enterprises - Sh16.2 million

AIG Kenya Insurance - Sh14.6 million

Wanderjoy Party World - Sh14.3 million

Toyota Kenya - Sh13.9 million

Jimmon Services - Sh13.6 million

Broadlink General Merchants- Sh12.5 million

Romany Construction- Sh12.3

Tripleoklaw Advocates- Sh11.8 million

Kipawa Icon International - Sh11.6 million

Mighty Tours Travel Limited - Sh11.6 million

Ramji Haribhai Devani Limited - Sh11.2 million

Parapet Cleaning Services - Sh10 million

Greenbelt Movement - Sh9.9 million

Kenya Power and Lighting Company - Sh9.03 million

Tana Printers and General Supplies Agencies - Sh8.3 million

Kenya School of Monetary Studies - Sh8.3 million

Winnie Wambui and Company Advocates - Sh7.8 million

Arimi Kimathi and Company- Sh7.6 million

Northern Resources Development Agencies- Sh7.5 million

Igman Enterprises General Supplies - Sh7.4 million

Spiceworks Communications Systems - Sh6.5 million

Reliant Office Technologies - Sh6.1 million

James Kilonzo - Sh5.9 million

Harleys Limited - Sh5.5 million

Cloudera limited - Sh5.4 million

Film Studios - Sh4.9 million

Flight Central Travel - Sh4.2 million

Khenephance Investment limited - Sh3.7 million

Vertical Dimention Engineering- Sh3.5 million

Kenya Red cross Society - Sh3.5 million

Safaricom Limited - Sh3.4 million

Silicon Systems - Sh2.7 million

Bold Connect - Sh2.7 million

Sapphire Scents Limited- Sh2.6 million

Crystal Brands Communications- Sh2.6 million

Office Operations- Sh2.5 million

Ultimate Ridge International- Sh2.4 million

Marvel Africa Agencies- Sh2.3 million

Bestways Tours and Travel- Sh2.3 million

Mowlid Accessibility Consulting- Sh2.2 million

Wilken Telecommunications- Sh2.09 million

Intrepid Data Systems limited- Sh2 million

Quicksmart Supplies- Sh1.7 million

Tanake Enterprises- 1.5 million

Kawira Women Group- Sh1.2 million

MFI Managed Document Solutions- Sh915,311

Waydan Holdings- Sh908,930

Furniture Dynamics- Sh814,950

Francjos Enterprises- Sh738,500

Mwaju Electronics- Sh667,000

Marketserve Enterprises- Sh425,000

Delight Systems- Sh390,000

Kenya Safari Lodges and Hotel- Sh300,930

Nairobi Sports House- Sh294,000

ST John Ambulance- Sh233,000

Photic Global Investments and Logistics- Sh221,000

Go On Enterprises- Sh183,200

Aberdare Safari Hotels- Sh116,400