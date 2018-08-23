Kenya: Top City Hotels Named in Sh1.7 Billion Sports Scandal

A report by the Auditor-General Edwin Ouko, tabled in the National Assembly by Leader of Majority Leader Aden Duale, shows that over 80 firms received money from the Sports ministry.
The ministry is on the spot for failing to account for Sh1.7 billion used in last year's IAAF Under-18 World Youth Championships in Nairobi.
The National Assembly Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, will consider the report, which shows that Sh349.6 million was incurred through direct procurement, against the Public Procurement and Disposal Act of 2015.
About Sh66 million was controversially set aside for the procurement of taxi services, and Pewin Cabs Ltd was paid Sh66 million above the market rate, the report says.
"This company was also given a dry cleaning and laundry services contract valued at Sh30.8 million," he adds.
Here is a list of the firms and the amount of money each received from the Sports ministry.
Sarova Stanley Hotels limited - Sh132 million
Resjos Enterprise - Sh118.3 million
Oceanbays Investment and general supplies - Sh107.7 million
Prowatt Enterprises - Sh97.2 million
Newtral Enterprises Limited - Sh88.6 million
Terra Craft (K) Limited - Sh77.8 million
IMG Kenya Limited - Sh70.5 million
Muga Electrical contractors - Sh68.7 million
Protel Studios Limited - Sh67.5 million
Pewin Cabs Limited - Sh66 million
Funan Construction Limited - Sh64.8 million
Multimedia University of Kenya - 59.9 million
Prottetta Holdings Limited- Sh58.6 million
Safari Park Hotel - Sh44.3 million
Walden East Africa Limited - Sh42.2 million
Lakezal Enterprises limited Sh40.2 million
Inspector General- Sh26 million
Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club- Sh25.3 million
Lisboa Productions- Sh21 million
Pumpken Engineering limited- Sh20.6 million
Crown Motors Group- Sh19.6 million
Bonfide C&F Company - Sh16.8 million
Kasarani Sportsview Hotel limited - Sh16.8 million
Aspara Enterprises - Sh16.2 million
AIG Kenya Insurance - Sh14.6 million
Wanderjoy Party World - Sh14.3 million
Toyota Kenya - Sh13.9 million
Jimmon Services - Sh13.6 million
Broadlink General Merchants- Sh12.5 million
Romany Construction- Sh12.3
Tripleoklaw Advocates- Sh11.8 million
Kipawa Icon International - Sh11.6 million
Mighty Tours Travel Limited - Sh11.6 million
Ramji Haribhai Devani Limited - Sh11.2 million
Parapet Cleaning Services - Sh10 million
Greenbelt Movement - Sh9.9 million
Kenya Power and Lighting Company - Sh9.03 million
Tana Printers and General Supplies Agencies - Sh8.3 million
Kenya School of Monetary Studies - Sh8.3 million
Winnie Wambui and Company Advocates - Sh7.8 million
Arimi Kimathi and Company- Sh7.6 million
Northern Resources Development Agencies- Sh7.5 million
Igman Enterprises General Supplies - Sh7.4 million
Spiceworks Communications Systems - Sh6.5 million
Reliant Office Technologies - Sh6.1 million
James Kilonzo - Sh5.9 million
Harleys Limited - Sh5.5 million
Cloudera limited - Sh5.4 million
Film Studios - Sh4.9 million
Flight Central Travel - Sh4.2 million
Khenephance Investment limited - Sh3.7 million
Vertical Dimention Engineering- Sh3.5 million
Kenya Red cross Society - Sh3.5 million
Safaricom Limited - Sh3.4 million
Silicon Systems - Sh2.7 million
Bold Connect - Sh2.7 million
Sapphire Scents Limited- Sh2.6 million
Crystal Brands Communications- Sh2.6 million
Office Operations- Sh2.5 million
Ultimate Ridge International- Sh2.4 million
Marvel Africa Agencies- Sh2.3 million
Bestways Tours and Travel- Sh2.3 million
Mowlid Accessibility Consulting- Sh2.2 million
Wilken Telecommunications- Sh2.09 million
Intrepid Data Systems limited- Sh2 million
Quicksmart Supplies- Sh1.7 million
Tanake Enterprises- 1.5 million
Kawira Women Group- Sh1.2 million
MFI Managed Document Solutions- Sh915,311
Waydan Holdings- Sh908,930
Furniture Dynamics- Sh814,950
Francjos Enterprises- Sh738,500
Mwaju Electronics- Sh667,000
Marketserve Enterprises- Sh425,000
Delight Systems- Sh390,000
Kenya Safari Lodges and Hotel- Sh300,930
Nairobi Sports House- Sh294,000
ST John Ambulance- Sh233,000
Photic Global Investments and Logistics- Sh221,000
Go On Enterprises- Sh183,200
Aberdare Safari Hotels- Sh116,400