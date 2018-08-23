23 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Blasts Donald Trump

analysis By Peter Fabricius

Lin Songtian says Trump's trade war is making the US "the enemy of the whole world".

China's ambassador in South Africa has launched a ferocious attack on the Trump administration, saying President Donald Trump's "America First" policy is making the US the enemy of the world.

"What the US is trying to achieve is not only 'America First' but 'America Only'," ambassador Lin Songtian said in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

"To achieve that, the US is willing to sacrifice the free and fair multilateral trading system, sacrifice the rule-based world order and sacrifice the collective shared interests of the international community," Lin said in a briefing at the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF).

The trade war which Trump launched had significantly disrupted the world's economic recovery, with Fitch, JP Morgan and Oxford Economics forecasting that it would knock 0.4% off 2019 global growth - the equivalent of US$350-billion - while the IMF had predicted that 2020 world economic growth would be cut by 0.5% or US$450-billion.

Lin said the trade...

South Africa

