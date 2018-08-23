23 August 2018

South Africa: Secrets, Lies, Cover-Ups Everywhere - Here Are Some of the Facts Surrounding the Entire Sordid Saga

Mark Minnie, co-author of The Lost Boys of Bird Island, a just-published book exposing an alleged paedophile ring that included apartheid Minister of Defence, Magnus Malan, and at least two other National Party cabinet ministers who routinely abused young boys on an island off the coast of Port Elizabeth in the 1980s, was either coerced to take his own life or did so out of despair.

The explosive nature of Mark Minnie's investigation - which he fell into accidentally in the late 1980s - into the paedophile ring would most certainly have toppled the Nationalist government, led by the securocrat PW Botha at the time, and just as it was embarking on negotiations with the ANC both internally and in exile.

The allegations, should they ever have been made public, would either have sounded the death knell to the apartheid state or considerably weakened its credibility and hold over the white minority, especially in an election year. The revelations would also no doubt have changed or affected the trajectory of South Africa's political future and the survival of the National Party itself.

The National Party, on 30 January 1987, had announced a whites-only general election to be held on 6...

