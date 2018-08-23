South African Premier League giants Kaizer Chiefs claim to have signed Uganda utility left back Godfrey Walusimbi, weeks after he went missing from Gor Mahia's camp.

Gor Mahia's chairman Ambrose Rachier had a fortnight ago said that he had turned down transfer talks with Kaizer Chiefs for Walusimbi.

A Kaizer Chiefs officials told a sports website that the player's unveiling will follow in due course.

"We have had discussions with the club and the player and have finalized a deal. We will be making an announcement soon. There are no issues between us and Gor Mahia. No player tapping or anything like that. We were in negotiations," club spokesman Bobby Motaung Kaizer was quoted by South African media IOL Sport.

He said the player is waiting for his registration card to start playing for the South African side.

Motaung did not reveal the amount paid, only confirming that the deal is as good as done for the defender whose contract with Gor Mahia was set to expire next year.