Kenya: Miguna Sets Date for Fresh Bid to Re-Enter Kenya

Exiled Kenyan politician Miguna Miguna, who was deported to Canada in March, has promised to come back to the country after September 4.

Miguna, who is arguably the harshest critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga, made the announcement of his planned attempt to enter the country on his Twitter account on Thursday.

For the cowards with low self-esteem celebrating the fact that @UKenyatta and @RailaOdinga destroyed my valid Kenyan passport and my house, abducted, detained and tortured me before forcefully removing me, mark this in PERMANENT INK: I am coming back after September 4th. Viva!

This will be his third attempt to return to the country after his second deportation in March after which he had announced that he would be returning to Kenya on May 16, but he did not.

The controversial lawyer was deported to Canada on February 6 following his participation in the infamous swearing in of ODM leader Raila Odinga as the 'People's President' on January 30 at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

DRAMATIC STANDOFF

On March 29, after spending 72 hours in a toilet at the JKIA, Miguna was yet again kicked out of the country following a dramatic standoff with the Kenyan authorities.

The government has repeatedly refused to issue Miguna with a valid passport claiming that he has not made an application for the same.

Mr Miguna, on his part, has claimed that during his latest deportation, government officials brutalised, tortured, sedated and forced him into exile.

The lawyer holds Canadian citizenship and has denied government claims that he acquired it after revoking his Kenyan citizenship in 1998.