23 August 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Mozambique Wants Better Trade With Angola

Luanda — Trade between the Angolan and Mozambican republics are below the desired level, due to the macroeconomic crisis in both countries, said the Mozambican ambassador to Angola, Santos Álvaro.

The diplomat made the statement when presenting on Wednesday, at the end of three year diplomatic mission, his farewell greetings to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

Without specifying figures, he said that due to the historical relations between Angola and Mozambique, trade could be increasingly improved.

He believes that, in the coming years, there can be a gradual improvement of the situation, favoring the two peoples, whose relations are based on the promotion of culture, sports exchange, and business, among others. He highlighted the entry into force of the visa waiver agreement between Angola and Mozambique, the attribution of the name of Samora Machel to an avenue in Luanda, and the exchange program between the parliaments of both countries for the drafting of laws.

