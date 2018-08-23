South Africa: Crucial Reports Awaited in Case of KZN Father Accused of Raping Stepdaughter 900 Times

The finalisation of two crucial outstanding reports has caused a delay in the court case of a KwaZulu-Natal man, accused of raping his stepdaughter at least 900 times.

The Verulam Magistrate's Court on Thursday heard that investigations were ongoing and that a psychologist's report on the 10-year-old stepdaughter, as well as a report on the accused's cellphone had not been completed.

The child is expected to remain in a place of safety until the case resumes on October 10.

The accused is alleged to have raped the girl from 2013 to 2018, the court heard previously.

Prosecutor San Barthu previously said the man allegedly raped the child 15 times a month in Verulam, north of Durban.

The accused faces charges of rape, sexual grooming of children, sexual assault, and exposure or display of or causing exposure or display of child pornography or pornography to children, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, compelling or causing children to witness sexual acts, and child abuse or deliberate neglect of a child.

Verulam residents and security guards allegedly assaulted him on June 11 after it was alleged that he had raped the little girl since her mother's death five years ago.

It previously emerged that the man had been charged with assault and paid an admission of guilt fine of R400 in 2005.

In 2006, he was also convicted of two charges of assault and malicious damage to property for which he also paid a R400 fine.

Source: <b>News24</b>